ENDSARS: Enugu lifts curfew on 3 LGAs

The Enugu State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Nnanyelugo Aroh in Enugu, on Monday.

Aroh said that the decision to lift the curfew followed a review of the situation in the three LGAs.

He said that the action was in furtherance of the government’s commitment to return of normalcy and sustained economic activity in the state.