EndSARS: Enugu lawmaker urges protesters to embrace dialogue

A lawmaker, Chief Paul Nnajiofor, representing Nkanu State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, has urged #EndSARS protesters in the state to halt their action and embrace dialogue.

Nnajiofor made the call in an interview with newsmen in Enugu on Thursday, saying that he was worried that the initially peaceful protest had suddenly assumed a violent dimension.

He urged the protesters to sheath their sword and allow the Federal Government to react to their demands.

He further advised them against ventilating their anger by vandalising government’s critical infrastructure, notwithstanding the provocation, frustrations and incitement.

The legislator said: “Remember, Enugu State is our own. We built our homeland by our hands. By our sweat and grit we rebuilt it, in spite the ravages of the civil war.

“We will protest against oppression, police brutality and demand better governance but we should not burn down our home state.

“Enugu youths must say no to violence, no to destruction of public or private property. We are the ones losing.

“Let us be wise. Do not play into the hands of our enemies and criminal elements,’’ Nnajiofor further said. (NAN)