EndSARS echoes: Aisha Buhari creates new hashtag, tweets  video tasking Buhari 

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has created a Twitter Hashtag #Achechijamaa with literally means ‘save the people’ and shared it with a music video over worsening insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

PRNigeria said it could not confirm the name of the singer in the music video which shows images of Security Service Chiefs in meetings with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The song which appeals to President Buhari to address insecurity in the North is rendered in the Hausa Language.

It goes thus: “Please in the name of God, pay attention and intervene on our plight…. The North is crying! Our blood is being shed! Our people are being killed! Our properties and wealth are being destroyed; Baba, Please intervene; Baba Please protect us!”

https://twitter.com/ aishambuhari/status/ 1317475838007382018?s=19

Meanwhile, a coalition of Civil Society Groups in the North has called on the Federal Government to use energy and responsiveness used in addressing the grievances of #EndSARS Campaigners to end insecurity in the Northern part of the country.

The coalition also said those still protesting over SARS should end the protests, as the government has met their demands.

The group added that instead of continuing with the protest, they should join the struggle of Northern groups to end insecurity in the region.

The group made the call at a press briefing in Kaduna.

By PRNigeria