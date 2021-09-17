EndSARS: Ebonyi Judicial Panel recommends payment of N189m in compensation — Chairman

September 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Justice Alloy Nwankwo, Chairman Judicial Panel Inquiry on brutality, killings and Human Rights in Ebonyi, on Thursday, said panel had recommended the N189 million victims of killings.

Nwankwor, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abakaliki, said panel in Ebonyi received a total 71 petitions, since it was set up on Oct. 20, 2020.

further explained that of 71 petitions received panel, 51 were determined while 20 were struck out for want diligent prosecution.

chairman added that security agencies, involved in extra judicial killings, and other forms violation of fundamental human rights, were also recommended for sanctions.

“We recommended sanctions and other forms of punishment for security agencies, involved in extrajudicial killings, brutality,” said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,