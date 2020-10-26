EndSARS: Ebonyi condemns destruction of infrastructure

The Ebonyi State government has condemned the damage caused by suspected hoodlums during the EndSARS protest in the state on Wednesday.

Recall that the hoodlums, under the guise of EndSARS protest, had on Oct. 21 attacked and razed some police stations and destroyed government property in the state.

Street lights along Old Enugu Road, Mile 50 Layout in Abakaliki, especially in Kpirikpiri axis, and some government vehicles were damaged.

Mr Stanley Emegha, the state Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that destroying property was not good in terms of calling government attention to any matter.