EndSARS: Don’t use force against peaceful protesters, IGP warns police officers

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has warned all Police Officers across the country against the use of force on peaceful protesters. The IGP notes that citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement Thursday in Abuja

According to Mba, the IGP however appealed to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guard their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

The IGP also stressed that the Force leadership has clearly heard the voice of the people and is irrevocably committed to doing everything within its powers to address the observed ills, punish any offending officers and promote a people-friendly police force.