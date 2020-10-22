EndSARS: Don’t be used by subversive elements, Buhari urges protesters

President Muhammadu Buhari has again appealed to #EndSARS protesters to resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating the nation’s nascent democracy.

The president made the appeal in a national broadcast on Thursday.

He enjoined the protesters to take advantage of the various initiatives of his administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful.

According to the president, doing otherwise will amount to undermining national security as well as law and order.

He said under no circumstances would this be tolerated.

“I, therefore, call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions.

” Your voice has been heard loud and we are responding.

” And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect,” he said.

The president also paid tributes to officers of the Nigeria Police Force who died in the line of duty.

He expressed appreciation to governors as well as traditional and religious leaders who had been appealing for calm and restraint.

“I also thank youth leaders who have restrained their followers from taking the law into their hands,’’ he added.

Buhari reassured that his administration would continue to respect all democratic rights and civil liberties of the people.

He, however, warned that the government would not allow anybody or groups to disrupt the peace of the nation.(NAN)