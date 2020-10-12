ENDSARS disbandment not enough to sanitise police-Prof. Orabueze

Prof. Florence Orabueze, Director, Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka, says disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is not enough to sanitise the police.

Orabueze who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Monday, said that more proactive steps were needed to cleanse the force.

NAN recalls that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday announced the dissolution of the squad following public protests against the activities of its members.

She said it would be meaningless to reintegrate those working in the defunct SARS into other police formations, adding, “the solution is a complete reform of the Nigerian Police Force.