ENDSARS disbandment not enough to sanitise police-Prof. Orabueze

Prof. Florence Orabueze, Director, Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka, says disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is not enough to sanitise the police.
Orabueze who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Monday, said that more proactive steps were needed to cleanse the force.
NAN recalls that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday announced the dissolution of the squad following public protests against the activities of its members.
She said it would be meaningless to reintegrate those working in the defunct SARS into other police formations, adding, “the solution is a complete reform of the Nigerian Police Force.
“There is need to go beyond this, we need to go for a total reform of the police, let us not forget that there are still policemen with the mentality of SARS in them.
“It will end up like putting an old wine in a new bottle. The reform we are talking about should centre on respect for human rights and value for citizens’ life.
“ It should also focus on adequate welfare for police officers, this is important in boosting their morale and triggering efficient service delivery,” she said.
Orabueze commended Nigerians, especially the youths for standing up against the arbitrariness of SARS against the people.
“It is unfortunate that some Nigerians have been innocently killed, brutalised and intimidated by men of SARS, the disbandment of the team is a victory for the people,” she said.(NAN)
Leave a Reply