EndSARS: Desist from destroying national assets, infrastructure, NSCDC warns protesters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has warned the hoodlums, who have hijacked the EndSARS protests, to desist from destroying national assets and infrastructure.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Iskilu Akinsanya, gave the warning in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluwole Olusegun, on Thursday in Ibadan.

Akinsanya said that the command was determined to protect innocent protesters as well as the lives and property of other citizens.

He said that NSCDC, in conjunction with other sister agencies, had deployed its personnel to ensure peace and protection of critical national assets.

“The EndSARS protest, which had hitherto been very peaceful, has been hijacked by disgruntled elements to cause hardship on the people.

“The general public is hereby warned to desist from any act of violence in the state.

“In as much as we appreciate your concern for us as well as good governance, please stop attacking security agents or their formations. They are your parents, brothers, sisters and friends.

“Do not destroy government property because they are our common patrimony and heritage,” the commandant said.

Akinsanya called on the protesters in the state to obey constituted authorities and explore the NSCDC’s Peace and Conflict Resolution platform to express their grievances.

He further said that the NSCDC Commandant-General, Abdullahi Muhammadu, had directed all the personnel to protect infrastructure across the state.

Akinsanya prayed God to grant all the families, who have lost their loved ones to the mayhem, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)