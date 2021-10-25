ENDSARS: Curator canvasses renovation of affected tourist centres

Dr Raphael James, Nigerian Curator, on Monday called on the Lagos state Government to renovate tourism attraction centres destroyed during the Oct. 8, 2020 ENDSARS protest.James made the call during an interview session with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The curator, also an historian condemned the destruction of the Lagos Theatre in Oregun and the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, being one of the oldest colonial judicial buildings with colonial records dating back to 1860s.He described the burning down of the two tourist attractions in Lagos during the protest as a great setback for the Nigerian tourism industry.

He urged Nigerians to remain conscious of the essence of the preservation of history.“I call on the Lagos State Government to ensure the renovation of the Lagos Theatre in Oregun and the Igbosere High Court.“These are places that boost tourism activities in the state and should not be left just like that,” he said.James also advised the Federal Government to provide employment opportunities for the jobless youths to guide against future reoccurrence of the protest.“

The Nigerian youth should never forget the words of Marcus Garvey, that says: “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots”.“What the government should do is to provide employment and empower young entrepreneurs.“No one is born a hoodlum, it is out of frustration for lack of jobs or something meaningful to do that able-bodied youths become hoodlums.“

Like they say, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, if those boys and girls had good jobs and incomes, they probably would not have been used to destroy properties belonging to government and private individuals,” he said.The curator urged the youths to desist from being used as political thugs to perpetrate the intent of politicians, but focus on being patriotic and responsible citizens.“For the youths, honestly they don’t need to destroy things to make their points known to the government, we complain that people in authority are corrupt and they steal.“But when the youths destroy things they give those in power free ticket to steal more in the name of renovating or replacing.“

In the process of the protest, accidents and deaths may occur, in times like this, it is time the Nigerian youths rose up and say no to being used by politicians to destroy the nation,” he said. (NAN)

