EndSARS: CSOs seek inclusion in Osun panel of inquiry

The Network of Non Governmental Organisations (NETNOS) in Osun has appealed to the Osun state government to involve key stakeholders in the panel of inquiry it set up to address EndSARS protests.

The Convener, Pastor Segun Oduyebo, made the appeal at a news conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Osogbo on Thursday.

Oduyebo noted that the membership and composition of the panel formed by the state government categorically sidelined representatives of many interest groups, especially the CSOs and key leaders of the protest.

“Apart from the police brutality and extrajudicial killings which we strongly condemned, there are quite a number of germane problems that are being bottled up by citizens.

“We have network of NGOs in Osun that had carried out an on the spot assessment of various locations where looting and destruction of public and private property took place.

“NETNOS condemns in its totality the destruction made by some unscrupulous elements and wants government support in cushioning the pains of the victims of the protests.

“We also unequivocally condemn the attempts by hoodlums to attack the Executive Governor of Osun, Gov. Oyetola Adegboyega.

“The #EndSARS movement provided an opportunity for the peaceful protesters to express their frustrations which needed urgent intervention by the state government.

“The state government should schedule an inclusive town hall meeting to involve all key stakeholders and CSOs, religious bodies, traditional leaders, youth representatives, and members of the private sector among others.

“We want the state government to involve all key stakeholders and CSOs in the dialogue process in order to effectively address the underlying crises that needed urgent intervention.’’

NETNOS, however, appealed to the youth protesters to present their cases to the government and also give room for dialogue as the current governor in the state has listening ears and ready to act. (NAN)