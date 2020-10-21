EndSARS: Centre urges protesters to exercise calm, caution

An NGO, the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC) has urged Nigerians protesting against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to exercise caution and avoid acts capable of causing tension.

Its Director of training, Mr Bitrus Dangiwa, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Dangiwa called on the protesters to be peaceful, and urged the federal government to listen to their demands in the interest of the general public.

He said that although the initiators of the protest had good intentions, it had been hijacked by hoodlums.

“The government should address the concerns of the people, it is just clear that Nigerians are angry, their plights need to be addressed,” he said.

The director further urged the government to conduct thorough investigations into unlawful actions of the protesters.

Also speaking, Malam Abdullahi Sufi, IMC’s Director for Research and Documentation, urged the protesters to avoid acts capable of causing panic in the country.

“In telling the government of our concerns, we must not break the laws, we must have to operate within the law.

“Let us think about the future of our nation, it is our duty to protect our future and that of our children,” he said.

Malam Rilwan Abdullahi, President, Association of People with Disability, Kaduna State chapter, urged the government to listen to the concerns raised by the protesters.

“Nigerians are facing difficult times, this is the cause of the ongoing protests. However, we must not allow criminals to take over the exercise,” he said.(NAN)