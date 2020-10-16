EndSARS: Catholic bishop calls for complete rehabilitation of Police Force

Except a total rehabilitation and reformation of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is carried out, criminality and the oppression of citizens will persist, says Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo.

Badejo made this assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Lagos.

The Catholic Church bishop said that the scrapping of SARS could at best be described as `a scraping’ of the problem on its surface or removing the tip of the iceberg.

“It is not the solution. You may take it as a `first aid’ by the authorities to buy time before they will sincerely address a much larger problem.

“ Maybe we should all be having an “end corruption’’ or “end sectionalism’’ or “end yahoo yahoo’’ protest marches.”

He said that the structure that gave birth to SARS in the first place might generate other monsters if the system is not well reformed.