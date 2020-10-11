EndSARS: Buhari’s Spokesman cries out over ‘fake stories’ against him

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina has cried out over what he called a fake and tendentious story which claimed that he prevented President Muhammadu Buhari from scrapping FSARS on Friday.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, mni on Sunday ordered the scrapping of FSARS in evident response to the #EndSARS protests across the country.

But Adesina in a statement Sunday said the online story which said he prevented Buhari from announcing the dissolution of FSARS earlier was a “lie from the pit of hell.”

Adesina’s statement reads: “An online newspaper published by a so-called journalist notorious for fake stories has published that President Muhammadu Buhari was to have scrapped the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) on Friday, but was prevailed upon by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, not to do so.

“The tendentious publication claimed Adesina hinged his argument on the fact that ‘the administration should not surrender to Twitter warriors.’

Buhari’s spokesman disclosed that contrary to the assertions in the story, “While the FSARS saga lasted, I did not say a word on it, whether publicly or privately. Why? It was not within my brief. It rested squarely with the Nigeria Police Force, which has its own spokesman.

“For the online publication to have cooked outright falsehood against me shows the riot that is going on in that space, in the name of journalism.

“The brain behind the blog had always twisted stories against me and his former employers would testify that I had officially reported him about twice, till I then declined to grant him interviews again.

According to the Presidential Spokesman, “The publication should please be treated as what it is: lie from the pit of hell. A concoction, falsehood from a diseased mind, bent on causing disaffection against other people.”