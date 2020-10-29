EndSARS: Buhari committed to alleviate citizens’ hardship, says Agba

Minister of state for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba on Wednesday spoke of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to cushioning the hardship the citizens of the Country are facing.

Agba stated this in Benin City, the Edo capital at the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II when he paid a visit to the monarch at the start of his meeting with stakeholders in tbe quest for peace and harmony.

The stakeholders’ meeting was consequent upon a directive by the President to ministers to go back to their states and meet with stakeholders after the #EndSARS protests that spread countrywide.

The minister of State for Budget and Planning said he was in the Oba’s palace to carry out the presidential directive.

He said the meetings with the stakeholders were to enable ministers get the stakeholders’ views and suggestions on the state of the nation.

Agba also intimated the monarch on the proposed plans of the president to cushion the hardship being faced by the citizens of the country especially the youths through the various economic plans set up by him (President Buhari). He thanked the monarch for giving him an audience despite the short notice. Earlier, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely intervention in the EndSARS protest that had led to the destruction of property and death of some innocent Nigerian youths across the country. He said his intervention had doused the heightened tensions and thereby restoring peace and calmness to the country again. Oba Ewuare II said that the president had heard the demands of the youths and he would act on them accordingly. The monarch pleaded with the youths to give the president some time to act on their demands. He said that the youths had no other countries they could call their own, and advised them not to have it destroyed by “their own actions and on that, they should give peace a chance.” The royal father further commiserated with those who lost their loved ones during the crisis. He thanked the president for approving the construction of railway line that would pass through the Benin axis. According to him, the railway would boost socio-economic activities in the state and also ease the means of transportations.