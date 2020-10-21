EndSARS: Biden urges U.S. to stand with Nigeria

Former U.S. Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, says the U.S. must stand with Nigerians “who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.”

“My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence,” Biden said in a statement made available on his official campaign website.

The statement came shortly after security agents allegedly opened fire on protesters on Tuesday night, in Lagos.

Biden encouraged the Nigerian government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society.