EndSars: Bauchi Panel receives 10 petitions on police human rights abuses — Chairman

The Bauchi Panel of Inquiry into Human Rights abuses by the Police said it has so far received 10 petitions on different rights violations by the disbanded Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), Panel chairman Justice Habibu Idris (Rtd) said at its inaugural sitting on Wednesday in Bauchi.

According to him, the panel’s terms of reference include: to receive written and oral evidence of SARS brutality by victims within the state; determine those responsible for the abuse of the victims right and make recommendations for prosecution in a competent court of law.

The panel is also expected to summon witnesses where necessary, recommend preventive measures to the government to forestall re-occurrence of violent protests, and recommend appropriate compensation to the victims.