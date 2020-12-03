EndSARS attacks: FRSC receives tow truck, patrol vehicles in Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command on Thursday said it had received a 70 tons tow truck and seven other vehicles, including six for patrol, from the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the gesture followed the destruction of FRSC operation vehicles by hoodlums during the October #EndSARS protests in the state.

Ogungbemide said that the gesture would improve the command’s performance. especially during the Yuletide.

He said: “Consequent upon the attack on Lagos Sector and some Unit Commands during the #ENDSARS protests, about 13 operational vehicles were burnt, while some were vandalised.