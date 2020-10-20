EndSARS : Armed hunters give security cover to protesters in Osun

Scores of armed hunters on Tuesday joined the #EndSARS protesters to provide security cover and prevent the infiltration of their ranks by hoodlums and thugs .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hunters, who also wore charms, expressed their solidarity with the protesters .

The leader of the hunters, Mr Nureni Adisa, who spoke at the popular Orita-Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, said their aim was to ensure that the protest was not hijacked by hoodlums and to also prevent any loss of lives and property.

Adisa urged the protesters to be vigilant and alert to forestall miscreants and hoodlums infiltrating into their midst, and to identify any suspicious persons whose aim was to forment trouble.