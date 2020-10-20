ENDSARS: Archbishop urges Buhari to accede to youths’ demands

The Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts at calming tensed polity, by acceding to the demands of the protesting youths. Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, Archbishop of CGMI, made the appeal in a statement issued by Odemwingie Okundaye, Director of Administration of the church on Tuesday in Benin. Idahosa advised the President to set in motion, various actions to effectively manage the agitations for the benefit Nigeria citizens.

“We have watched with keen interest the events in our nation and it behoves on us as a church to speak for the oppressed, to stand for good governance, equity and the sanctity of life. “This is so because the church is a microcosm of the society and a conglomerate of diverse backgrounds,’’ she stated. “The Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI) cannot keep silent and watch the lives of our youths wasted, by those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting them,’’ she stated. Idahosa commiserated with the families of those who have lost their lives before and during the protests. “Jesus Christ died for humanity and would love to see all men saved and not perish.’’

According to her, great nations can point at some time in their history, when through a struggle, they transitioned into greatness. “We believe that the present agitations go beyond just reforming the Police, which is just a symptom of the deplorable state of our polity. “All these are as a result of the long years of neglect and insensitivity of leadership, arising from bad governance, impunity, abject poverty and extra judicial killings among others in our nation. “While we do not want to belabour issues, we desire to see positive measures in government approaches at addressing these issues,’’ the archbishop added. She noted that leaders must understand that display of wealth without conscience was a sin and God would hold them accountable.

Idahosa noted that CGMI would continue to uphold the nation and leaders in prayers, adding that God had placed them as watchmen over cities, states and nations. “We shall triumph over these present challenges,’’ she said. (NAN)