EndSARS: Anti-Riot policemen take over Umuahia, businesses paralysed

Some traders and consumers who had gone to market earlier to purchase their goods were seen carrying them on their heads.

Business activities were also grounded as shops did not open. Some of the business centres that opened earlier in the morning quickly shut down for fear of being attacked.

Commercial banks and other offices also did not open, as bank customers were stranded at the gates.

The patrol teams of the Nigerian Army and the police were also moving around the city with their vehicles amid the blare of siren.

Mrs Janet Kalu, a fruits vendor, said the situation was regrettable and urged the state government to intervene quickly.