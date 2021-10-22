#ENDSARS Anniversary: Lekki Estates Residents Association Builds Office for Police Station

As part its contribution to effective policing around the Lekki corridor, the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) building a block office space to be donated to the Ajiwe Police Station in the axis. This was disclosed in a press release issued by the association after its members visited the site on Tuesday.

by its President, Olorogun James Emadoye, the release stated that the office space, which 95 per cent completed, will be commissioned and handed over to

 Nigeria Police Force. The association explained that it took the step to build the office space to provide accommodation for the police station, which was destroyed during last year’s #ENDSARS protests.

  “The Exco LERSA approved and released the sum N8.5M for the project which it raised from the members through donation cash and materials. As of today, we would like to thank God that this project 95% completed, just waiting for the painting and the completion the toilet and bathroom, for the building to be fully delivered to the Inspector-General Police through the Lagos Commissioner. You will also recall that LERSA has between the 20th  October 2020 and today, donated two to the Nigerian Police to assist them in the discharge their duties,” the association stated.

LERSA also stated that it has intervened in various ways to bring relief to security operatives since protests, notably through donation canopies as temporary accommodation to enable Ajiwe Police Station commence work after the destruction. The association said it also donated a power generating set, chairs and other relief materials to lessen the impact the protests on the police station.

 

It promised to continue intervening in ways that will positively affect the lives citizens in the Lekki corridor. The association expressed appreciation to the Lagos State government to which it said it intermittently runs to for the maintenance roads in the axis and progress in the construction the Lekki regional road. LERSA expressed belief that the government will fulfil its promise to start building the coastal road before the end of its term in office.

LERSA said it will continue to pray for a peaceful Lagos and a Lekki Peninsula that will be conducive to living, tourism and business.

