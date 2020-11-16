EndSARS: Anglican Bishop tasks youth on self-reliance

The Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki, Rev. Monday Nkwagu has urged the youths to imbibe spirit of self-reliance and support the Federal and State Governments efforts on improving job creations.
The Bishop, who gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Monday, noted that the importance of self-reliance to economic development could not be overemphasised.
Nkwagu also decried the destructions caused by the EndSARS protest, urging youths in the country to stop the destructive tendencies.
He described the destruction of public and private property during the EndSARS protest as “bad and unfortunate’’ across the country.
“We, the clergies in Ebonyi State are praying for the nation and we will not relent. We condemn the act of destruction of already built infrastructure during the EndSARS protest.
“Our prayer is for more united nation; We are appealing to the Federal Government to listen to the cries of the Nigerians youth and meet their demands.
“The citizens must improve the value for human beings. Many people in this country have lost value for human being and that is why, you see gunmen killings, corruption, and armed robbery everywhere.
“The youth should also remember that there are many lucrative businesses to venture into. There is money in agriculture and other skills.
“Let us go to back to the drawing board. Nigeria is a great nation and it will continue to be great if we do away with all forms of selfishness, corruption, tribalism among others,’’ Nkwagu explained. (NAN)
Leave a Reply