EndSARS: Anglican Bishop tasks youth on self-reliance

The Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki, Rev. Monday Nkwagu has urged the youths to imbibe spirit of self-reliance and support the Federal and State Governments efforts on improving job creations.

The Bishop, who gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Monday, noted that the importance of self-reliance to economic development could not be overemphasised.

Nkwagu also decried the destructions caused by the EndSARS protest, urging youths in the country to stop the destructive tendencies.

He described the destruction of public and private property during the EndSARS protest as “bad and unfortunate’’ across the country.