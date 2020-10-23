EndSARS: AMAC Chairman urges community leaders to promote peace, dialogue

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has urged community leaders in the area council to promote peaceful co-existence in their respective communities and engage their youths in dialogue.

He made the call when he met with district heads and village heads of all the communities in the area councils on Friday in Abuja.

“This meeting was called for you all to use your influence and positions as community leaders to talk to our young ones to embrace peace and not allow themselves to be used to disrupt the peace in the land.

“We have realised that the government is a listening government by accepting the demands of the EndSARS protesters.

“We know the genuine Nigerian youths that have been going about their peaceful protest but some have infiltrated the protest to spoil the aim of the protest.