EndSARS: AMAC Chairman urges community leaders to promote peace, dialogue

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has urged community leaders in the area council to promote peaceful co-existence in their respective communities and engage their youths in dialogue.
He made the call when he met with district heads and village heads of all the communities in the area councils on Friday in Abuja.
“This meeting was called for you all to use your influence and positions as community leaders to talk to our young ones to embrace peace and not allow themselves to be used to disrupt the peace in the land.
“We have realised that the government is a listening government by accepting the demands of the EndSARS protesters.
“We know the genuine Nigerian youths that have been going about their peaceful protest but some have infiltrated the protest to spoil the aim of the protest.
“The Abuja Municipal Area Council has been worst hit so far, due to the activities of those ones who have infiltrated the protest. We cannot sit back and watch things go bad.
“As a village head and community head, the welfare of your people must be paramount to you, so I want to indulge you to continue praying and talking to your people on the need to engage peace,” he said.
Rev. Jetta Bawa, Village Head of Jikwoyi, who spoke on behalf of Village Heads in AMAC, appreciated the chairman for recognising their roles in mediation and peace building in the society.
“In the absence of peace, no business moves and in the absence of peace, we will cripple our future. We will call for peace and educate everyone.
“We will go back to our communities to let them know that enough is enough, and let them give peace a chance,” he said.
Also speaking, Alhaji Musa Barde, District Head of Galadimawa, who spoke on behalf of District Heads in AMAC, added that their primary function is to ensure peace reigns in their communities.
He assured the chairman of their readiness to take the message to their respective communities. (NAN)
