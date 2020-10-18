ENDSARS: Agege council boss wants protection for protesters

Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, has appealed to security agencies in the community to ensure the safety of #ENDSARS protesters in the area.

Egunjobi made the appeal, on Sunday, in Agege against the backdrop of plans by youths from Agege to hold the #ENDSARS protest in the area.

“Have been following the thread on the planned #ENDSARS protest in Agege.

All along, he said, the chairman said he has been following the nationwide protest against police brutality.

“As a show of open support for Agege chapter of the protest, I have reached out to security authorities in the council area to give peaceful protesters maximum protection.

“They should ensure that the occasion is not used by criminal elements to perpetrate heinous acts,’’ he said. (NAN)