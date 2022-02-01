EndSARS: Activist urges FG to implement panels’ reports

By Segun Giwa



Akure, Feb. 1, 2022 (NAN) Mr Oluyemi Fasipe, Ondo State youths representative on the EndSARS panel, has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to ensure speedy implementation of submitted EndSARS panels reports across the country.

Fasipe, a social media influencer, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Akure on Tuesday.



He expressed dismay with what he described as willful non-implementation of the panels reports submitted to each of the state governors across the country.

The youth advocate explained that the reports were evidence of the social contract between aggrieved Nigerian youths and the government.



Fasipe said that the youth had played their part in the contract by withdrawing from the streets, and also by representation in all the constituted EndSARS panels.

He, however, added that failure to implement the panels reports would amount to a breach of trust on the part of both the states and federal government.

“If the government wants to earn the trust of the Nigerian youth the EndSARS panel reports should be implemented without further delay.



“The whole thing now appears like a ploy to simply keep the youth off the streets.

“Those in leadership positions should avoid creating a suggestive picture that the trust of youths in them has been betrayed,” he said.



Fasipe also emphasised that the EndSARS panel petitioners were fast losing hope and trust that many of their demands would be met.

He appealed to the vice president and the concerned state governors to come to the rescue of petitioners whose life investments were destroyed during the EndSARS protests by hoodlums.



“I want to appeal to the vice president to show leadership on implementation of the EndSARS panel reports.



“These reports are already gathering dust; the petitioners whose relatives were killed and those that suffered bodily injuries in the hands of SARS operatives should get justice promptly and adequately compensated as recommended,” he added.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

