ENDSARS: Abuja youths urge protesters to remain peaceful

Indegenes of Abuja, under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), has urged the ENDSARS protesters to remain peaceful and civil in their approach to avoid loss of lives and property.

Isaac David, President, AOIYEO, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, stressing that the essence of the protest is not to destroy the country, but to seek an end to police brutality.