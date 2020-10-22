EndSARS: Abuja Federal High Court shutdown 

The Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, was, on Thursday, shutdown amidst the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country.

When the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited the court, the gate was under lock.

One of the private guard officers manning the gate told NAN that the office did not open for the day’s work.

Some of the visitors and litigants who came around were not allowed access into the building.