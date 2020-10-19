EndSARS: AANI calls for urgent, robust dialogue between protesters, govt.

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, has called for an urgent, robust dialogue between government and the #EndSARS protesters.

This call was contained in a statement Monday by AANI President and former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, mni.

The statement also revealed that AANI would be willing to facilitate such historic dialogue.

The AANI president said, “it’s time for the restoration of the necessary trust between the citizens and the government and (AANI) hereby calls on both the protesters and the Government to urgently enter into a robust Dialogue for the implementation of the agreed 5- point demand. The Alumni Association would be willing to facilitate this historic dialogue that would hopefully reform the police security architecture and promote good governance in our dear country.”

The AANI statement reads in full: “The Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (AANI), views with deep concern the ongoing #ENDSARS protests by the ‘youths’ against police brutality in the country. AANI wishes to underscore that the ensuing impasse after 12 days of peaceful protests, offers a unique opportunity for a new social compact and partnership between the government and the citizens for development and democracy.

“AANI acknowledges that protesting youths symbolizes a united people that are speaking to their Government and are galvanizing the nation for an urgent reform of the Nigeria Police among others.

“AANI also notes the various requests made by the youths viz :the 5-point demand, namely halting the use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens, justice for the victims of police brutality, including payment of compensation, and the psychological evaluation of policemen, as well as increasing their salaries. Conversely AANI commends the Federal and States governments who have responded to the demands of the protesting youths.This further demonstrates a listening Government .

“It is significant that the Presidential Panel on Police Reforms has agreed to the 5-point demand of protesters, while President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and the leadership of the National Assembly have also assured protesting youths of speedy implementation of policies to halt Police brutality.

“In this regard, AANI (whose motto: is “Towards A Better Society”) opines that it’s time for the restoration of the necessary trust between the citizens and the government and hereby calls on both the protesters and the Government to urgently enter into a robust Dialogue for the implementation of the agreed 5- point demand. The Alumni Association would be willing to facilitate this historic dialogue that would hopefully reform the police security architecture and promote good governance in our dear country.”