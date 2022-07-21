Endowment, Trust Fund establish for a renowned Virologist, late  Prof. Olaleye

By Ibukun Emiola

An Endowment and Trust Fund have been established for a renowned Virologist, late Prof. David Olaleye, to assist researchers at the beginning stage of their career.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this took place at the first memorial lecture organised by Board of Trustees, David O. Olaleye Foundation for the late virologist who died in July 2021.

NAN reports that the late Olaleye was a virologist professor, who contributed immensely to the research areas focused on the diagnosis, characterisation and molecular epidemiology of various virus-related diseases in Nigeria.

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, who spoke virtually on the topic ‘Controlling Epidemic Diseases in Nigeria: Challenges, Lessons and Opportunities said the late professor was an institution who contributed to a lot of milestones and activities in research on diseases.

Adetifa underscored the need to build and sustain public trust between government and public as well as strengthen the healthcare delivery system by bridging the pre-existing gaps.

He harped on building human resources capacity in preparing for future pandemic and the need to take surveillance down to the community level.

Oyo State Commissioner of Health, Dr Olabode Ladipo, who represented Gov. Seyi Makinde at the event, extolled the virtues and contributions of late Olaleye to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“The task force on COVID-19 is a legacy of what he’s done. Other infectious diseases would be tackled as well.

“Public health is still being looked at as the major response to all our disease burdens in the state and as such you will note that emergency operations have now been overhauled and made an integral part of the response of the ministry of health.

“Though it was started for COVID-19 but now it responds to all the medical emergencies that come,” he said.

In another lecture, Prof Phyllis Kanki of Mary Woodard Lasker Professor of Health Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health spoke on Nigeria’s Viral Landscape virtually.

She said one of the most pandemic is HIV with 38 million people living with HIV and 1.5 million people are newly infected in recent years according to the World Health Organisation, (WHO).

Kanki noted the contributions of Prof Olaleye in research starting from HIV virus to other viruses such as Ebola, COVID-19, Arboviruses and Monkeypox outbreak.

She commended his impact in mentoring other virologists and collaborating with international organisations in medical research in education in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the event, Prof. Babafemi Olaleye said late Prof. Olaleye was a mentor, teacher, friend and father to many.

In their goodwill messages, Prof. Rob Murphy of Northwestern University, Chicago USA, Prof. Temitope Alonge, the former Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital among others lauded the legacies Prof. Olaleye left behind and emphasised on the need to support its continuation through funding of the endowment fund.

Also, Prof Georgina Odaibo, the first doctorate student of Prof. Olaleye said his contribution to human capital development of scientists was enormous.

Odaibo who is also the Head of Department, Virologist, University College Hospital said she had worked with the late professor for 30 years and he supervised her master project as well.

She described the deceased as a father and mentor as well as a great researcher who is selfless but always looked for the good of others.

In response, Mr Abiola Olaleye, on behalf of the Olaleyes, appreciated the mentees of their late father for setting up the foundation.

He said in addition to the N1 million grant for early career researchers across Nigeria, the family would also institute through the foundation a bursary grant localised to the University of Ibadan. (NAN)

