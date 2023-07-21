Ending sit-at-home: CP charges police personnel to maintain tempo of commitment

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has charged police officers and men to maintain the current tempo of commitment in order to end the illegal sit-at-home order in the state.

Ammani gave the charge at a conference with Management and Supervisory Officers of the Police Command in Enugu State on Friday, at the Senior Police Officers Mess, Agbani Road, Enugu.

The conference was meant to review the policing and security dynamics of the state and devise new strategies to improve public security and the safety of lives and property.

According to him, “I charge you to maintain the ongoing drive to, among other things, end the illegal sit-at-home order and the nefarious activities of unrepentant and subversive criminal elements.

“This is in line with the pronouncement of the Executive Governor of the state, Dr Peter Mbah, especially as it concerns putting an end to the illegal order and non-state actors taking over governance and commercial spaces,” he said.

The commissioner also directed officers and their subordinates to completely align themselves with the policing vision and commitment of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun.

“All officers and their subordinates must align themselves with the policing vision of the acting IGP, which is to transform the police into a beacon of hope, a symbol of justice, and a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

He also warned police personnel, in line with the acting IGP’s directives, to be more professional, resolute, community-policing-minded and to bear in mind that the days of “complacency and indifference” to work are over.

Ammani commended residents of the state that had been defying the illegal sit-at-home order to go about their lawful businesses daily.

“I have already ordered supervisory officers to ensure that they further dominate the security space with intense patrols and build the confidence of those who may still be scared to go out as they should on the illegal sit-at-home days.

“The Command is still in active collaboration with sister security agencies and law-abiding citizens to improve security, overall human and commercial activities in the state.

“As a Command, we remain unfazed and committed to improving the general security and safety of the people, as they disregard such malevolent orders and go about their lawful businesses daily,” he said.

The Conference, which later went into a closed-door session, was attended by the Command’s management team members, Area Commanders, Commanding Officers of PMF Squadrons and other formations, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of sections and units of the Command. (NAN)

