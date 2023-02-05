End the scarcity of new naira notes —Lawmaker tells CBN 

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oyo) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure that the redesigned naira notes were available to cash-trapped Nigerians.

She made this known in a statement by Mr Olamilekan Olusada, the Media Aide to the lawmaker in Abuja on Sunday.

According to her, the by doing so, CBN would succeed in correcting the impression that it was using the circulation of the new notes to frustrate some politicians to the advantage of others ahead of general elections.

She said the shortage of the new notes had resulted in untold hardship among Nigerians as shown in the large queues at banks and ATMs.

Akande-Sadipe, who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, also called on the Federal Government to address the fuel scarcity being experienced in different parts of the country which she attributed to smuggling of the product to neigbouring countries.

She said: “It is unacceptable for the CBN to leave the citizens of this great nation to suffer because of its lack of foresight and planning, the redesign of Naira is a good initiative but the deadline was not well thought out.

On fuel scarcity, the lawmaker said the smuggling of fuel had created immeasurable hardship for the citizenry.

“Anyone with the intent to sabotage the polity for political gains does not have the interest of the nation’s in mind and such behaviour is unacceptable”, she said.

She however said Nigerians would not allow a few individuals to hold the country hostage for their own selfish interests

She called on the electorate to vote for Sen. Bola Tinubu in the presidential election, adding that he has the qualities to lead the country aright.

“We understand the difficulties of today. Please let’s stay calm and remain resilient in the face of these hardships. The end of the tunnel is not far off.” (NAN)