End human rights violations, AI appeals to FG

By Matthew Abi

#TrackNigeria: Amnesty International Nigeria (AIN), on Friday appealed to the Federal Government to end the growing impunity for human rights violations and abuses in the country.

The Director, Osai Ojigho stated this at a a public presentation on ‘Human Rights Agenda held in Abuja.

He observed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office would present an opportunity to place human rights at the core of its policies so that the security, inequality, poverty and social injustice would end.

“Nigeria is a member state of the African Union and United Nations, several other regional and international human rights and still implementation of human right legal framework is lacking,” Ojigho stated.

The Director explained that though an Act and Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) was passed in 2015, yet violence against women has persisted.

She lamented that discrimination against women and girls were not properly investigated and prosecuted when reported.

On gender, Ajigho said AIN has presented 8 point agenda that is considered crucial for the incoming administration at all levels of government to show commitment towards building a human rights focused on mutual respect in the country.

She further advised the government to end all forms of violence against women and girls, protect the rights of children, as well as guarantee freedom of expression, end torture, enforced disappearances, secure economic, social and cultural right.