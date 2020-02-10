End gender bias, ensure women, girls full participation in science — NABDA Director

National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), on Monday called on stakeholders to be more committed to end gender bias and create greater investments for women and girls in science.

Mrs Gloria Obioh, the Head of Environmental Biotechnology and Bioconservation of the Agency, said this in an interview ahead of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The Day is commemorated every Feb. 11, with the aim to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science of women and girls.

The theme of Day is “Investment in Women and Girls in Science for Inclusive Green Growth’’, and focuses on the empowerment of women and girls, equal access, and motivates them to opt for science.

According to Obioh, science plays an important role in development, satisfies many basic human needs and improves living standards.

“If you want science to be sustainable, don’t make it gender-sensitive or gender-based; make sure you balance both gender.

“It is the responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure the sustainability; the family, women and girls themselves must be involved.

“The women and girls must be self motivated and convinced in order to achieve; we need to ensure full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls,” she said.

Obioh said when one group of people dominated a field of study, whether it was an age group, a cultural group or a gender group there was the danger of creating a narrow view of the subject.

She said that including more women in male-dominated areas would bring in fresh ideas, new talents and creativity, adding that it could also help increase women’s social and financial positions in some countries.(NAN)