End cultism or resign, Gov Bello warns heads of tertiary institutions, CSOs

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has ordered heads of tertiary institutions in the state to end cultism in their various campuses before the end of February, 2020 or resign from their respective positions.

The governor gave the order on Friday during a critical security meeting with heads of tertiary institutions and Chief Security Officers (CSOs) at the Exco Hall of Government House in Lokoja.

It would be recalled that some tertiary institutions in the state had witnessed violent cult clashes which led to loss of lives in recent times.

The governor held similar meetings with heads of security agencies in the state before another joint Security Meeting with the Traditional rulers and local government administrators in Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting today, Bello said insecurity of any form including cultism, would not be tolerated in Kogi State, noting that his administration would henceforth turn her attention to the menace of cultism in all institutions in Kogi State.

He pointed out that the major objective of any government was to protect lives and properties of its citizens, noting that his administration would deal decisively with any head of institution as well as CSOs who jeopardized his effort in providing security for the people of Kogi state.

Governor Bello warned heads of tertiary institutions to sit up and do their jobs properly.

“You are the heads of your institutions; Profile your students, staff and management team. You are to train individuals that will be found worthy in character and learning and not criminals who will disturb the peace of the society”, the governor said.

He urged them to hold sensitizations with host communities, youth , men and women groups on the need to speak to their wards to denounce cultism.

The Governor also mentioned that opportunity should be given to repentant cultists to denounce without any harm to them, stressing that those who refused to turn a new leaf would face the full wrath of the law.

Heads of all tertiary institutions in the state alongside their Chief Security Officers and representatives of security agencies attended the meeting.