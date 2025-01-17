Encourage Tinubu to borrow money to fix roads, Umahi begs Senators, others



….says annual budget inadequate

By Haruna Salami

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has made passionate appeal to the Senate Committee on Works and Nigerians in general to encourage President Bola Tinubu to borrow money to fix Nigerian roads.

Umahi stated this Friday during 2025 budget defence of ministry before the committee.

According to the minister it is not a question of how much that is needed to fix all the roads because all the roads cannot be fixed in one year or in two years.

He said President Tinubu inherited 2064 projects, totaling N13 trillions, which if you review that project in line with the market realities now, it should be close to 18 trillion.

“So, when the president, who is an economist, who has gone through all the segments of what we’re passing through by reason of his experiences, and is making efforts to borrow money to do these projects, then the public will be darkening castle without knowledge. They want an omelet to be made, but there’s no egg to be broken.

“I want the public, and that’s what I’m telling the National Assembly, and we are on the same page with National Assembly, we have to borrow money to fix the roads. The roads, when fixed, it is a catalyst to economic growth and it also eliminates hunger.

He said road infrastructure activities, create a lot of economic activities with multiplier effects on those who are selling sand, chippings, mama put food, rods and so on and so forth.

“So, we need to give attention and encourage Mr. President to borrow money. He cannot manufacture money. He has to, you know, be encouraged. Because a man is trying to put money in your pocket, you are saying he’s trying to steal your money. That’s very discouraging.

“Road infrastructure cannot be fixed by mere yearly budgeting. It has to be given very different kind of attention”, Umahi concluded.