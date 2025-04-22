Encomiums As Olushesi Bows Out of Service

Excitement, pomp and pageantry rent the air as the Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and financial Crimes Commission ,EFCC on April 15, 2025 held a colourful pull out parade for its retired Zonal Director, Commander of the EFCC, CE Kamal Olushesi.

The event which held in Gombe saw officers of the Commission eulogise the Director for his exemplary leadership skills, humility, fatherly love and achievements in Gombe Zone and EFCC at large.

Head, Legal and Prosecution department of the Zone, Deputy Commander of the EFCC, DCE Sa’ad .H. Sa’ad commended the Zonal Director for the meritorious service rendered to the Commission over the years and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Many colleagues at the event described him as “an excellent administrator and a father , a gentle genius and a silent achiever who is totally dedicated to the service of the nation”.

Responding , Olushesi who was almost in tears while trying to express his appreciation at the massive show of love for him, said that he would surely miss his time with the Commission adding that he spent the bulk of his working life at the EFCC and admonished staff in the Directorate to be patient with one other and always look after one another.

” I am grateful to God and thankful for working with each and every one. I thank all the past Executive Chairmen and particularly the incumbent Executive Chairman , Mr. Ola Olukoyede for giving me the platform to lead and for his support all through the years of my working with the EFCC.

My charge to you this morning is that you continue in the legacy I left behind , be professional always and lead by example, remember no one is perfect in life so be patient with one another and be your brother’s keeper”

“Lastly , I thank you for your show of love , I will surely miss my time in the EFCC as the bulk of my working life was spent in the Commission.

He promised to continue to identify with the Commission assuring that ” you are still going to be seeing me around”

Olushesi joined the Commission in 2004 and rose to become a Director championing the prosecutorial mandate of the Commission in the fight against economic and financial crimes . He retired from the service of the Commission after attaining the age of 60 years.

Other sister agencies who graced the occasion include the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional Service and others.