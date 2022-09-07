Encomiums as ex-Army Chief, Buratai receives honour from home town

In a rare show of love and commendable effort, the people of Buratai town, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, on Tuesday 6th September 2022 held a reception in honour of one of their illustrious sons, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

During the occasion, community and youth leaders took turns to shower encomiums on Lieutenant General TY Buratai for being a worthy son and an ambassador to the town. They also prayed for him and commended the sterling efforts of the DG TBIWP, Brigadier General Abdullahi Dadan Garba (rtd) and the CO FOB Buratai, Major YH Kachalla for their continuous support to the community and its environs. The people through Galadiman Buratai, Alhaji Lawan Maina Barka and Alhaji Hassan Sarkin Barkan Buratai, also made a presentation of a shield, bow, arrow and a sword as a mark of honour and respect to the Ambassador.

In his remarks Lt Gen TY Buratai thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for entrusting with the responsibility of commanding the Nigerian Army in one of our most critical times of our national history and thereafter his appointment as Nigeria’s ambassador to Benin Republic. He also thanked the good people of Buratai town and environs for their continued love, support and prayers. He described the honour to him as to the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their untiring efforts of bringing peace and stability in the northeast and other parts of the country. He called on them to continue to support and cooperate with the military and security forces. He urged them to take advantage of the interest-free thrift loan scheme to enhance their vocations and also asked the youths to take their education very seriously.

Present at the occasion were the Galadiman Buratai, Alhaji Lawan Maina Barka, Brigadier General Abdullahi Dadan-Garba (rtd), Director General of Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBIWP), Major General Lawal Zakari, Director of Strategic Communication at TBIWP, Colonel Sabi’u Ado (rtd), Alhaji Sultan Hassan, Brigadier Sani Usman Kukasheka (Rtd) mni, Consultant Director, Corporate Affairs and Information Services, Nigerian Resource Centre, Engineer Mohammed Hassan, Lieutenant Colonel SN Bemu, Commanding Officer of 231 Battalion, and Major YM Kachalla, Commanding Officer of 135 Battalion Buratai, elders and youths of the community amongst other dignitaries.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

