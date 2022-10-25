Encomiums as DEIC Ukoh retires from NAN

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Members of staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja celebrated the retiring Deputy Editor-in-Chief (DEIC), Mr Obike Ukoh, for his professionalism and diligence throughout his exemplary service in the agency.

While eulogizing Ukoh, they described him as a man full of wisdom, versatility and a mentor per excellence.

Many also described him as a veteran that could always be consulted on issues relating to journalism.

According to the Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Mr Silas Nwoha, it has been a good working relationship over the years.

While describing Ukoh as having worked meticulously in the discharge of his duties, Nwoha urged him to always assist members of staff of NAN whenever the need arises.

“Whenever anybody has served his nation so diligently and put in everything and then you are walking away with your two legs, it is a time for you to be very thankful.

“You have served NAN the way you did not because of the fact that you are strong and agile, but all to the glory of God.

“Leaving NAN does not mean that you turn your back on NAN. There are so many issues why we should not turn our backs on NAN when the time comes,’’ he said.

On his part, Malam Bashir Rabe-Mani, also a Deputy Editor-in-Chief in Abuja prayed for success in all Ukoh’s future endeavours.

Rabe-Mani described Ukoh as a mentor whom he always learnt from whenever he comes around him.

“You will triumph over life and whatever comes to your life , you will survive.

“I appeal to you to continue to be a mentor and we will continue to learn from you,’’ Rabe-Mani, Head of Science and Technology Desk said.

Mr Olawale Alabi, another DEIC and Head of Sports Desk, said “Ukoh is a teacher in the sense that he points out what your errors are in a constructive manner.’’

Dr Uche Anunne, AEIC and acting Head of Features Desk commended him for his elderly advice and guidance.

Abubakar Ahmed, also a DEIC and Head of Community Desk described Ukoh as a dependable boss and a considerate person while in service.

Hajiya Hadiza Aliyu, Deputy-Editor–in-Chief and Head of Health and Gender Desk, said that Ukoh displayed professionalism and upholds disciplinary tenets.

“He teaches and corrects in a manner that doesn’t offend. I appreciate and congratulate him,’’ said Ese Erica-Williams, AEIC and Head of Economic Desk

Ali Inuwa, AEIC and Head of Politics Desk, said that he first met Ukoh in Owerri in 1998 and they have sustained a harmonious working relationship

Abiemwense Moru said: “I will miss him a lot for his contributions in enlightening me on many issues and offering some tips that helped in the course of the work.

“We hold you in our prayers and we wish you well,’’ Moru said.

Responding, Ukoh, the outgoing Head of Features Desk, who was full of gratitude commended his colleagues for having successfully worked together to advance the course of the agency.

Obike, who joined NAN in Feb. 1992, encouraged young journalists to always display professionalism while seeing the profession as self-enhancing.

“Today didn’t come by accident, it is a long period and I have been planning and thinking.

“From Lagos to Owerri to Benin and Abuja, they were years of contacts and opening frontiers.

“Open the frontiers and don’t put so much problems. Relationship should be all encompassing,’’ Ukoh said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

