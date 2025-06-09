Enang says Eno’s defection sign of better days

Sen. Ita Enang, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Gov. Umo Eno’s defection to the party will engender more positive developments in the state.

By Isaiah Eka



Enang made the expression in Uyo on Sunday while reacting to the governor’s defection from the People’s Democratic Party to APC.

Enang, a former Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly and Niger Delta Affairs said that the governor’s decision had aligned Akwa Ibom to the centre

“Akwa Ibom people will gain so much from the centre following the governor’s latest political alliance,” he said.

Enang urged Akwa Ibom people to look back at gains recorded in the state between 1999 and 2015 when the state had connections with the centre.

“That connection is what the governor’s movement to APC has rekindled. Akwa Ibom people should expect more attention from the Federal Government.

“All our struggles since 2015 have been to achieve this connection, we cannot be in a minority party and expect major developmental projects.

“Today, the governor is in the same party with the president, it is a thing of joy to us, he has set the stage for growth and progress,” he said.

Enang assured the governor and all those joining APC with him that all the understanding reached with the party would be honoured.

He also urged APC members in the state to accept the governor and his followers with open arms, saying, “APC is more solid and resolved to ensure victory in 2027”(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)