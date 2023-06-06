eNaira: CBN sensitises Kano varsity students, VC pledges support

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Kano, June The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday in Kano carried out sensitisation campaign on the e-Naira at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST) Wudil.

The Kano Branch Controller of the bank, Umar Ibrahim-Biu, called on the university community to adopt the new e-wallet system in its payment of tuitions, salaries and other financial transactions.

He explained the need for the university community to migrate to the cashless system was for financial security and efficiency by adopting to the e-Naira initiative.

The controller said that e-Naira was a trail blazer now as it had come to stay and the bank was trying to make sure that everybody was brought on board.

“We’ve been to Universities of Nsuka and Jos and now we are here to also sell the idea of e-Naira wallet to both the students and staff of the institution,” he said

“Our target is where the students can use the facility to pay their tuition fees and other payments through the e-Naira wallet,” he added.

“This will help the students a lot, it’s the safest way of handling your funds. Nobody will steal it, it will eradicate corruption. One does not need to carry huge amount of cash,” he said.

“The VC has accepted it. With e-Naira they can get up to five per cent revert on every payment they make.

“Their money doesn’t go like that they save something out of it. There are a lot of other incentives they can enjoy,” he added.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Musa Yakasai, gave the assurance that the institution would key into the e-Naira initiative.

Yakasai appreciated the initiative and lauded the Bank for coming to launch the e-Naira initiative in the institution.

He said the students were already e-Naira compliant.

“They are doing a lot of things, some of the academic activities are via e-platforms. So its very easy for students to adopt this e-era.

The students asked some questions regarding the safety of their deposits in the initiative.

“We now understand the e-Naira concept and we are now convinced and we will call on our students and other stakeholders to key into this initiative.”

“It makes it easier for everyone to operate without having to move with a lot of cash,” Yakasai stated.

(NAN)