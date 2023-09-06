ENADEP distributes FG’s Agric inputs to farmers in Enugu state

By Chimezie Godfrey

Enugu State Agricultural Development Programmme, ENADEP distributed FG Agric starter packs( fertilizer and herbicide) to farmers and extension agents in Enugu State. The distribution took place at ENADEP Office on Monday 4th September,2023.

The distribution is part of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security emergency Empowerment to farmers and Extension Agents in South East, South South, and South West Zone.Flagging off the distribution at the ENADEP Office in Enugu, the Programme Manager of ENADEP, Dr.Ogbonna Onyeisi appreciated the Agricultural Development initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security which according to him,

are in line with the policy of Barr.Dr.Peter Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State in agriculture.

He urged the farmers to utilize these inputs to increase their Agricultural productions and improve their income.

Earlier, the supervisor from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mr.James Akpalakpa, speaking during the distribution, said the gesture by the Federal Government was to encourage farmers and extension agents towards increasing agricultural production of the Nigeria and guaranteeing food security.

He noted that Federal Government gave out the Agricultural inputs to farmers and extension agents as emergency empowerment.

He also said inputs distributed are empowerment to the farmers and simultaneously carried out across the South East, South South, and South West regions. Similar Empowerments are going on in the North East, North West, and North Central.

Each of the 39 beneficiaries nominated across the six Agricultural Zones of Enugu State were given the inputs( fertilizer and herbicide) as starter kits.

The State Coordinator of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr.Peter Nwaogor and other staff of the Ministry were present at the inputs distribution. The Enugu State ADP Director of Extension and other directors, including Zonal Managers were present at the distribution.

