ENADEP decries inadequate Agric extension workers in Enugu

Dr Matthias Onu, the Programme Manager, Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP), has decried the inadequate number of agriculture extension workers in the state.

Onu, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu, said that the programme had not expanded due to insufficient workers.

He said that the inadequate number of extension workers was affecting ENADEP from developing and promoting agriculture, especially in the rural communities.

He said it was regrettable that out of 365 extension workers needed, the state had only 26 extension workers, which was grossly inadequate.

“The inadequacy has also created information gap between the agency and farmers in the area of information sharing on contemporary system of farming,’’ the programme manager said.

Onu, however, noted that the agency had resorted to sending N-Power beneficiaries to various communities as there were no extension workers to interface with the farmers.

He further said that ENADEP had participated in the Research Extension Farmers Information Linkage system (REFILS) which was a national programme of agriculture development.

According to him, scientists in the agency were usually sent on training organised by REFILS, who in turn educate workers to be better prepared on how to interface with farmers.

The programme manager said that besides the REFILS training, the agency benefited from the training organised by their local and international partners.

Onu added that the Ministry of Agriculture was also training some farmers on rice farming.

He further said that the state government under Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was investing in agriculture sector to make it a food hub in the South East region. (NAN)

