Enact more laws to discourage cultism in schools – ASUSS tells govt.

By Abiodun Lawal

Mr Akeem Lasisi, the State Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), has appealed to the Federal government to enact more laws that would discourage cultism in schools.

Lasisi made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Saturday.

He noted that the illicit act was already being introduced into both primary and secondary schools in the country by criminal elements.

The ASUSS chairman explained that it was important to take necessary action before the act becomes uncontrollable.

He added that parents must also be good example to their children, saying that children learn directly or indirectly from actions exhibited at home.

“There should be campaigns by government and non-governmental organisations to educate youth, parents, and other members of society about the ills and consequences of cultism.

” This should be done through the mass media like radio, television, internet and social media.

“This can also be done by allowing those that have succeeded within the society, especially from their alma mater to come back and give lectures to these students.

“Similarly there must be awareness on the evils of cultism to these students. Let them know that anyone that engages in it will have to pay with their life,” he said.

Lasisi said that there was need for more sensitisation on the evils and dangers of cultism both in primary and secondary schools, adding It should be included in Civic Education, being a core subject that all students must do.

“Above all, government should work to increase the standard of living in the society. When the standard of living is okay, the rate of involvement of these students hopefully will reduce to a certain extent,” he said.(NAN)

