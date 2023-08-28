Emyimba`s loss not a bad start for me, Kanu says

By Ijendu Iheaka

The Chairman, Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Kanu Nwankwo has said that the club under him had not started badly.

Nwankwo stated this at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba on Sunday while speaking to newsmen after the club played a goalless draw with Al Ahli SCSC of Benghazi, Libya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enyimba crashed out of the CAF Champions league with a goalless draw after playing 4-3 away in the first leg with Al Ahli Benghazi in Libya a week ago.

Kanu said although his team could not score, they played well but would need to return to the drawing board to make the Aba-based team achieve the expected results.

“We wanted to be at the group stage and do what we had to do but all of us know that one plus one is two but it is not so in football.

“We could not score a goal to win today, but sometimes it happens and it happens to the best team and the best players and that is football”, he said.

Kanu promised to sign more players to fortify the team to ensure that the greatness was sustained.

He said that best teams also lose at some point, stressing that it could have been a bad start if the team had played poorly and also lost.

The Enyimba FC Chairman thanked Enyimba’s fans for coming out in numbers to cheer the team up, and urged them to continue supporting the team because Enyimba’s tomorrow would be brighter.

Joseph Atule, one of Enyimba’s star players said the result of the match made the day a bad one for them.

He, however, promised on behalf of his team mates to work harder to bring laurels to the Aba side through the upcoming national league competitions.

Also speaking, Assistant Coach of Al Ahli SCSC Benghazi, Wanis Kheir said that the team came with a technical plan to defend their victory and succeeded.

He said Enyimba was a good team but could not win in today’s match.

Kheir said that his team would go into more training to ensure they come out better in their next match. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

