A magistrate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Mrs Helen Emmah-Isong, on Monday tasked Nigerian girls to emulate the positive strides of successful women in society in order to make their lives better.

Emmah-Isong made the call while receiving an award of excellence from a group, Profiles and Biographies and Gender Perspectives in Calabar.

The recipient, who was one of the 100 awardees for 2021, urged young girls to look through the list of the awardees and take up role models from among them.

Emmah-Isong, also a clergy woman said: “The women chosen have distinguished themselves in one area or the other. So, I encourage young women to emulate them and be successful too.

“If everybody shines, the society will be peaceful and pleasurable. I was just interested in the development of my community; I didn’t even know people were taking note.

“I see this award as God is honouring me and I feel quite privileged to be selected among 100 living women in Nigeria that have impacted positively their immediate society.

In his remarks, Mr Ubi Onen, Director, Profile and Biographies and Gender Perspective, Abuja, disclosed that every year, the group selected 100 women in different spheres of life and celebrated them.

“Whatever you do in your little corner, the world is watching.

“This award is also to encourage upcoming women to know that there is so much they can achieve despite the challenges of patriarchal sentiments in our society.

“My advice to women is that nothing can stop them. The women we profile annually should be like a motivating factor; if they could succeed in our society, you can too,” Onen said.

Other recipients of the award for 2021 include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yusuf, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group publishes “Nigerian Women Annual,” a gender-specific biographical compendium that profiles 100 Nigerian inspirational and phenomenal women every year. (NAN)

