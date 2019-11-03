Emulate Gbajabiamila, Lagos Gov urges political office holders



The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged political office holders and politicians to cultivate the attitude of giving back to their communities as demonstrated by Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Femi Gbajabiamila.



The Governor, on Saturday in Lagos, while commissioning some projects facilitated by the Speaker, said giving back to the community one hails from can be personally satisfying as seen from the Speaker’s gesture.



The projects drawn to Surulere 1 Federal Constituency by Gbajabiamila include a mini-stadium, a synthetic football turf and a youth center.



Others are a knowledge and innovation Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Center at Stadium High School, lyun Road, Western Avenue; Paddington Mini Stadium, off lyun Road, Western Avenue, presentation of desktop computers and laptops to secondary school students at Abati Military Barracks, Western Avenue; and presentation of 12 buses to non-political organisations at Abati Military Barracks, Western Avenue, all in Surulere, Lagos State.



The Governor, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event said: “It was in recognition of this act of giving back to the community we grow up from that I invited my cabinet members, Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen, Local Community Development Area (LCDA) Chairmen and others so that they can witness these efforts, emulate and replicate these for the development of their people”.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said the projects would have significant impact on the lives of the youths of the area.



“I heartily congratulate the Speaker for these strategically thought-out and delivered initiative for our people, particularly the youth.

“By commissioning of these projects, the Speaker has joined the sports revolution quietly gathering momentum in our country,” Dare, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said.



On his part, the chairman of the host community, who is the Chairman of Love Garden Community Development Association, (CDA), Seriki Abdul-Rahman, described the projects as God-given and fulfilment of the trust reposed on the Speaker by the people of Surulere.

Abdul-Rahman, who disclosed that he does not agree with the Speaker on most issues, however, conceded that Gbajabiamila has not let his constituents down, saying, “We gave him our trust and he has kept his promise. This is bottom-top governance, we are very impressed and this has given us hope that things are going to be better for this constituency”.



In his speech, Gbajabiamila said he was driven by the enormity of the socio-economic challenges facing his constituents before his election into the House in 2003 and the determination to contribute his modest quota to the upliftment of the people where he was raised.

He said: “When we started this journey in 2003, the magnitude of the challenges we faced, politically and in terms of social development, were so enormous that many people were rightly concerned about our ability to rise to these challenges and overcome them.

“Standing here today in the forecourt of the new and improved Love Garden, surrounded by you my beloved constituents and our esteemed special guests, I am confident to say that indeed, we have overcome and we have triumphed, because ours is a mission of love, and we who are called to serve are called by God and sanctioned by His abiding grace.

“Though our challenges are still great, and the obstacles are still substantial, we shall continue to overcome, together as one indivisible brotherhood of people, taking care of each other and making sure that not one of us is left behind, and even those who fall, never fall too far”.

While donating ICT tools and buses to outstanding students and non-political organizations in the constituency as part of another phase of the GbajaTech programme, the Speaker urged them to put to good use the equipment and the vehicles for the improvement of their lives and the community.

Present at the event were former and serving federal and state lawmakers, traditional rulers, All Progressives Congress (APC) party leaders, women and youths groups, among others.