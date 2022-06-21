Emulate Fayemi’s gender-friendly policy, NAWOJ urges Ekiti governor-elect

Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ekiti chapter, has congratulated Mr Biodun Oyebanji on his victory at the governorship election, held on Saturday.

NAWOJ’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by its Chairperson, Mrs Fatima Bello, and the Secretary, Mrs Adewumi Ademiju, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

The association also commended the people of the state for their peaceful conduct before, during and after the election.

It urged newly-elected governor to promptly deliver his political agenda for the benefit of the electorate and in the interest of democracy.

NAWOJ enjoined Oyebanji to take a cue from the gender- friendly policy instituted by the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration, with the support of his wife, Mrs Bisi Fayemi.

The association prayed for wisdom and knowledge for the governor-elect to enable him successfully steer the ship of the state. (NAN)

