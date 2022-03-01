Emulate Aisha Buhari’s humanitarian gesture, NYSC DG urges Nigerians

Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has called on wealthy Nigerians and corporate bodies to emulate the humanitarian gesture of Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

Ibrahim made the call on Tuesday during the swearing-in of the 2022 Batch “A” Stream I corps members at the orientation camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He lauded the donation of medical equipment by the first lady, saying that this had helped in easing the corps’ medical outreaches to rural areas.

“May I appeal for the support of all stakeholders for the success of our health initiative for rural dwellers, which is aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative health care, especially for the indigent.

“I implore them to take a cue from the first lady by donating well-equipped ambulances for the operation of NYSC mobile clinics as well as other essential equipment and drugs.

” These will facilitate the conduct of our medical outreaches, thus boosting the provision of quality medical services to rural dwellers,” he said.

Represented by the state Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, Ibrahim said that the orientation course was a platform for kick-starting various activities.

These activities, he said, would enable the corps members realise their potentials and attain individual feats, both within and beyond the period of service.

He, therefore, enjoined the corps members to avail themselves of the ‘once-in-a-life-time’ opportunity by participating actively in all the camp activities.

The director-general also appreciated the House of Representatives for the progress made so far in the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund.

“I also wish to thank Nigerians for the continuous show of support for the proposed trust fund, as overwhelmingly demonstrated during the public hearing conducted by the House Committee on Youth on the matter.

“I wish to once again appeal to the appropriate authorities to provide the necessary enablement for the actualisation of the fund.

“This will surely enhance the smooth operation of the scheme, especially by addressing the challenge of infrastructure and boosting our skills and entrepreneurship development programme aimed at empowering corps members for self-employment and wealth creation,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,700 corps members were deployed to the state for their one-year mandatory national youth service.

However, 1,500 of the corps members were sworn-in for the orientation course, owing to redeployment of some of them with one challenge or the other. (NAN)

