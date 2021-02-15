Agege Local Government in Lagos State says it has earmarked N6.5 million for a youth, artisans and petty traders empowerment scheme in a social welfare programme set up for the residents. Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Executive Chairman of the Local Government, told the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the welfare/empowerment programme was part of efforts to curb insecurity and limit youth violence in the community.

Egunjobi said that the newly introduced youth de-radicalisation programme would reduce violence and social unrest within the area. The chairman said that the beneficiaries would undergo reformative programmes from counseling, employment, education to vocational training. “In the light of this, 250 youths have been selected across the seven wards of the council in the pilot scheme with each to receive N10, 000 monthly. “Forty petty traders and artisans will equally receive N100, 000 each in our periodic financial empowerment programme,” he said.

According to him, the programme was established to ensure that majority of youths have sense of belonging, and to rid the community of violence and aggressive behaviour. He said that they would equally be taught civic education to become responsible citizens, contributing positively to the development of the community.

“We are determined to set youths who are into crime back on the right path because their activities are inimical to our plan to make Agege a better place. “In this light, the local government is using the programme to promote civil culture among the youths and stir them to participate in government.

“The scheme will uphold democratic values, as they become responsible, productive, caring and contribute to the society in a manner never before known in the country,” he said. (NAN)